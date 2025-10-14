‘President’s Rule improved law and order in Manipur’: Ex-CM Biren Singh

Manipur’s former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on October 14 said that the law and order situation in the state has improved since the imposition of President’s Rule. He made the remarks while speaking to reporters at Imphal airport after returning from New Delhi, where he and 25 BJP MLAs had been camping for over a week.

Responding to questions on the possible formation of a new government, Singh said that the decision rests with the BJP’s national leadership. “Everyone should remember that the BJP is a national party and not a regional party. Decisions cannot be taken here. We have to go to the higher-ups, and decisions are taken on a national level,” he stated.

Before travelling to Delhi, Singh had said that his delegation sought appointments with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss key issues affecting Manipur, including the formation of a popular government.

“Whatever issues we have, be it IDPs, highways, or those of a popular government, we are putting before the central leadership the views of the people,” he said.

Singh noted that Manipur has experienced President’s Rule 11 times in the past, including during periods of majority governments. “After the imposition of the President's Rule, the law and order situation has improved,” he said, adding that the Centre had been apprised of the public’s sentiments about the current situation.

“The Centre has to make a decision now. Representatives of all communities are also holding talks with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. A popular government has to be definitely formed in the state,” Singh added.

Targeting the opposition, he accused the Congress of inconsistency in its stance. “One party earlier constantly said that the government must be ousted. Now they are demanding the dissolution of the assembly. We are not going to do what that party wills. We will pursue what the people want,” he said.

President’s Rule was imposed in Manipur in February after Singh resigned amid criticism over his government’s handling of the ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kukis. The unrest, which began in May 2023, has claimed more than 260 lives and displaced thousands of people.