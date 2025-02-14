Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its complete inability to govern in Manipur, terming that the imposition of President’s Rule in Manipur is a 'belated admission'.

The Leader of the Opposition of Lok Sabha made the remark on his X handle.

"The imposition of President’s Rule in Manipur is a belated admission by the BJP of their complete inability to govern in Manipur," he tweeted.

Further, the Congress leader also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and held him responsible, especially because he never visited the state. "Now, PM Modi can no longer deny his direct responsibility for Manipur," he stated.

"Has he finally made up his mind to visit the state, and explain to the people of Manipur and India his plan to restore peace and normalcy?" Gandhi added.

Meanwhile, the Congress also stated that the Central government took action only after the fabric of the state's society had been allowed to be "severely damaged".

President's rule was imposed in the strife-torn state and the state assembly was put under suspended animation, days after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned from his post that led to political uncertainty in the northeastern state.