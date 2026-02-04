President’s Rule revoked in Manipur, Y Khemchand Singh to take oath as chief minister at 6 pm

President Droupadi Murmu on February 4 revoked President’s Rule in Manipur, paving the way for the formation of an elected government in the state after nearly a year of central rule.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs and published in The Gazette of India (Extraordinary), the President exercised powers under Clause (2) of Article 356 of the Constitution to withdraw the proclamation imposed on February 13, 2025. The revocation has come into effect from February 4, 2026.

The proclamation had been enforced following the resignation of the BJP-led government amid prolonged ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities, which had severely disrupted law and order in the northeastern state.

After the imposition of President’s Rule, the 60-member Manipur Legislative Assembly was placed under suspended animation, though its tenure runs until 2027.

The revocation comes at a crucial political moment, as the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) recently reached a consensus on leadership to form a new government.

Senior BJP leader Yumnam Khemchand Singh has been elected leader of the NDA legislature party and is set to assume office as the next Chief Minister.

NDA legislature party leader Y Khemchand Singh will be sworn in as the chief minister of Manipur at 6 pm on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, the state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party said.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Lok Bhavan, where preparations have been underway since the morning. Announcing the development on X, BJP Manipur said, “The swearing-in ceremony of Shri @YKhemchandSingh as the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Manipur will take place today, 4th February 2026, at 6:00 PM at Lok Bhavan.”

While Kuki MLA Nemcha Kipgen and NPF MLA Losii Dikho are expected to be appointed as Deputy Chief Ministers.

With President’s Rule lifted, the NDA is expected to formally stake claim to form the government by meeting Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, with the swearing-in ceremony likely to take place soon.

The decision marks a significant step towards restoring popular governance in Manipur after months of political uncertainty and administrative control by the Centre.