Pressure mounts on Manipur govt as Naga group intensifies protest over six hostages

The All Naga Students' Association, Manipur (ANSAM) has announced a series of intensified democratic agitations following the expiry of its ultimatum to the Manipur government to establish the whereabouts and condition of six Naga hostages allegedly abducted on May 13.

In a press release issued on June 4, ANSAM said an Emergency Assembly convened at Ukhrul district headquarters on June 3 expressed disappointment over what it described as the government's failure to provide any concrete information regarding the safety, whereabouts, or status of the six hostages.

The association stated that the continued uncertainty has deepened the anguish of the victims' families and the wider Naga community. Reaffirming an earlier resolution adopted by its emergency presidential council, the Assembly demanded that the state government establish the condition and location of the six Naga hostages allegedly abducted by KNF(P) from Leilon Vaiphei village in broad daylight and ensure their safe return to their families.

As part of its agitation programme, ANSAM resolved to organise a march along National Highway-202 from Ukhrul towards Imphal on June 4. The participants are expected to visit Makhan village and meet the families of the abducted individuals.

The Assembly also deliberated on a proposed boycott of the state government and observed that broader consultations within the Naga community would be necessary before implementing such a measure. Accordingly, ANSAM's Executive Council and its constituent units have been tasked with conducting intensive consultations with stakeholders.

In addition, the Assembly resolved to constitute an action committee to address the prevailing situation in Naga areas. The committee will comprise former leaders of the association and will be formed by the Executive Council.

ANSAM further warned that the state government would be held responsible for any untoward incident occurring during the democratic march along the Imphal-Ukhrul road.

Reiterating its commitment to peaceful and democratic means of protest, the association said it would continue its efforts until the six hostages are safely reunited with their families and justice is delivered.

The six individuals were allegedly abducted from Leilon Vaiphei village on May 13. The incident has triggered widespread concern among Naga civil society groups and community organisations, who have been demanding swift action from the authorities.

