Probe underway to identify those responsible for Litan violence: Manipur deputy CM

Manipur deputy chief minister L Dikho, on February 10, said efforts were underway to identify those responsible for the violence at Litan in Ukhrul district, even as authorities work with multiple stakeholders to stabilise the situation.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme, Dikho said coordination was ongoing among the chief minister, the government, security forces and civil society groups.

“We are trying to meet everyone and make them understand. There are positive signs,” he said, adding that while an immediate resolution may not be possible, “hopefully things will improve soon.”

The Naga People's Front leader said the perpetrators had not yet been identified. He noted that initial confusion followed reports of firing and the burning of houses, but said the picture was now clearer. According to him, the government’s efforts were showing results, and the situation was “gradually cooling down”. He appealed for public cooperation.

Separately, the Manipur government has extended the suspension of internet services in Lhungtin sub-division of Kangpokpi district and Phungyar sub-division of Kamjong district for five days with immediate effect.

In a statement, the Home Department said the move was prompted by concerns that anti-social elements could use social media to circulate content capable of inciting public passions and disrupting law and order in the state.