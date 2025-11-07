Prohibitory order issued in Guwahati ahead of Manipur PSC Main examination

The Office of the Commissioner of Police, Guwahati, has issued a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023 to ensure the smooth and transparent conduct of the Manipur Public Service Commission (MPSC) Combined Competitive (Main) Examination, 2022, scheduled for November 7, 8, and 9.

The examination will be held simultaneously at the Office of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) in Guwahati and the Imphal Centre in Manipur. According to the order, a total of 199 candidates are set to appear for the exam in Guwahati.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Administration) Imdad Ali, APS, issued the order on Wednesday, prohibiting the entry of any person within 100 meters of the APSC examination centre except for candidates with valid admit cards, examination officials, police personnel on duty, and authorised government representatives.



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The prohibitory order will remain in force during the examination hours — from 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon and 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM on November 8 and 9. The measure aims to prevent any law and order issues and to plug potential malpractices, particularly the misuse of mobile applications and social media during the exam.

The order cited previous instances of unfair means and interference by outsiders in similar recruitment tests, stressing the government’s commitment to maintaining a free, fair, and transparent selection process.

Violation of the order will invite action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

The Guwahati Police Commissionerate has assured full preparedness to maintain order and facilitate a smooth conduct of the examination in accordance with the state government’s directive.