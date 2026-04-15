Prohibitory orders imposed in Manipur’s Bishnupur after violent clashes between protesters, security forces

Tension flared in Bishnupur district on April 14 after protesters clashed with security forces, prompting authorities to impose prohibitory orders to restore law and order.

The violence broke out in Thingungei and nearby Ningthoukhong areas as locals staged protests over the recent bomb blast in Tronglaobi that claimed the lives of two children. The situation escalated following the circulation of unverified rumours about the movement of “suspicious persons” allegedly carrying arms.

According to officials, more than 10 people sustained minor injuries during the clashes, while at least one four-wheeler was set ablaze by the agitating crowd.

Police said the confrontation began around 1:30 pm when a security team was obstructed by locals near Thingungei after “mischievous and unverified rumours” spread regarding the identity and purpose of the personnel. A mob reportedly stopped security vehicles, and the situation turned violent, with some individuals damaging and torching vehicles and attempting to detain security personnel.

Additional forces were rushed to the area, and the crowd was dispersed using minimum force, including tear gas shells.

Police have arrested four persons in connection with the violence, and efforts are underway to identify others involved in arson, unlawful assembly, and obstruction of security forces. A flag march was also conducted in the এলাকায় to maintain order.

Authorities have appealed to the public to refrain from spreading rumours and warned of strict action against those involved in violence.

Meanwhile, the district administration imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) from 5 pm onwards until further orders, restricting public movement in the affected areas.