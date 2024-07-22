Rajkumar Kripajit Singh, a prominent second-generation filmmaker from Manipur, passed away on Monday after a prolonged illness. He died at his residence in Thangmeiband Lilasingh Khongnangkhong, Imphal. Born on September 29, 1956, RK Kripa was enamored with cinema and storytelling from a young age. His passion for the art form was evident in his reflection, “I enjoyed the process of making films. The creative process of translating a story to a screen and the ultimate thrill one feels when the film is finally released is unforgettable.”

Inspired by the international success of ‘Imagi Ningthem’ in 1981, RK Kripa embarked on his filmmaking journey in 1983 with his debut feature film, ‘Mathanggee Yeningtha’. Despite facing production hurdles that led to its incompletion, he remained undeterred. In 1990, his collaboration with Laimayum Surjakanta culminated in the successful completion of ‘Ingallei’, marking a significant milestone for second-generation filmmakers in Manipur. The first generation included luminaries such as SN Chand, Aribam Syam Sharma, Kongbrailatpam Ibohal Sharma, MA Singh, and Sanakhya Ebotombi Haorokcham.

‘Ingallei’ vividly depicted Manipuri culture and traditions with literary depth. Following its success, Kripa went on to script and direct several acclaimed films, including ‘Thambal’ (1993), ‘Eigi Punshi’ (1999), ‘Lei-ee Ama’ (2000), and ‘Laibak’ (2002).

Before his cinematic endeavors, Kripa was a renowned theatre artist, earning critical acclaim for his performances. His subtle acting skills were showcased in Ningthouba Lancha’s short film adaptation of Priyokumar Keisham’s ‘Nongdi Tarak-Hidare’. His journey into the world of cinema was significantly influenced by his association with SN Chand, the father of Manipur Cinema, in the early 1980s. Kripa is survived by his wife and two daughters.

The Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS) has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of this resilient filmmaker, whose substantial contributions have cemented his status as a true pioneer in Manipuri cinema.

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