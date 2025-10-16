Protest erupts in Shillong over demolition of historic Rajbari Bungalow

Strong resentment broke out in Shillong after the demolition of the iconic Rajbari (Redlands) Bungalow at Laitumkhrah, a nearly century-old heritage structure.



The action was reportedly carried out under directives from the Planning and Development Authority, Government of Manipur, in coordination with the Department of Art and Culture’s proposed development plan.

Members of the Manipuri Elders’ Consortium Shillong (MECS) and the Shillong Manipuri Students' Union (SMSU) gathered at the site early on Wednesday, October 15 morning to register their protest. They expressed deep anguish and disapproval over what they termed as an irreversible loss to cultural heritage and architectural legacy.

According to the protesting groups, the demolition was executed hastily despite repeated appeals over the past month urging the concerned authorities to adopt alternative approaches that would preserve the original structure with minimal alteration. The protesters alleged that their requests to explore conservation-friendly methods were ignored, resulting in the complete dismantling of the historic edifice.

The demonstrators demanded accountability and strict disciplinary action against officials who authorized and supervised the demolition. They also called for an immediate suspension of all ongoing and future construction activities at the site until a comprehensive investigation is conducted and those responsible are identified.

Both MECS and SMSU further criticized the government-formed committee tasked with overseeing the so-called “restoration” process, arguing that members associated with the demolition should not be entrusted with the reconstruction. Instead, they urged the establishment of an independent expert panel comprising heritage conservationists, architects specializing in Anglo-Assamese structures, and professionals familiar with Shillong’s climatic and cultural context.

The organizations also emphasized the need for local participation in the restoration process, stressing that community stakeholders must be involved to ensure the preservation of the bungalow’s original character and historical essence.