Protesters block roads in Manipur’s Bishnupur over man's arrest

Tension gripped Ningthoukhong town in Manipur’s Bishnupur district on September 19 after security forces arrested a 45-year-old man, prompting demonstrations and a road blockade.

Officials said Thokchom Romen was taken into custody on Thursday evening on allegations of involvement in illegal activities. His arrest triggered strong reactions from residents, particularly women, who took to the streets.

Protesters blocked Tiddim Road, a key route for civilian traffic and security convoys, for more than three hours. They accused the forces of making an “arbitrary” arrest and pressed for Romen’s immediate release.

The standoff eased after community representatives held discussions with local authorities. Following the talks, demonstrators agreed to lift the blockade, allowing movement to resume. (With inputs from PTI)