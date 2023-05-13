Locals in Imphal valley staged a sit-in protest on May 13, demanding the restoration of peace and harmony in the state of Manipur. The protest was organized by Unity Club and Kongpal Kongkham Leikai Awang Meira Lup, and was held at Unity Club Ground in Porompat, Imphal East district.

During the protest, a two-minute silence was observed in honor of those who lost their lives in the communal tension that erupted from May 3. One of the victims of the crisis, RK Surendra, from Moreh under Tengnoupal district, spoke to the media on the sidelines of the protest. He urged the state and central governments to take immediate action in implementing the National Registrar of Citizen (NRC) to bring normalcy to the state.

Surendra alleged that there is a continuous influx of illegal migrants from Myanmar who carry out many unlawful activities in the state. He stated that until these migrants are removed, it would not be possible to bring any long-term peace. He suggested that the government should prioritize the implementation of NRC as the ultimate solution to the present crisis.

Regarding his return to his conflict-ridden hometown of Moreh, Surendra suggested providing adequate security forces in hotspot areas of crisis for the protection of life and property. He stated that he would like to settle in Moreh for the rest of his life, but feels unsafe to return due to the present crisis.

Jotin Thokchom, Convenor of Unity Club, stated that the sit-in protest was held with the objective of bringing peace and tranquillity to the state. Protesters unanimously took some resolutions during the protest, which will be submitted to the central and state governments. These included the protection of human lives and property of law-abiding citizens settling in vulnerable areas of communal crisis, deployment of adequate security forces without any bias, implementing NRC, deploying ROP along national highways, withdrawing tripartite talks between militants in Suspension of Operation (SOO), government of India and state government, taking immediate action against militants, and declaring Kuki armed groups as militants.

Protestors raised various slogans and used play-cards that read 'seized firearms from SOO Kuki militants', 'withdraw SOO agreement from Kuki militants', 'save reserve forest', and 'arrest SOO’s communal arm groups', among others.