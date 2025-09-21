Protests erupt after two deaths at Manipur's RIMS, raising concerns over medical negligence

Two deaths at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Manipur have triggered public outrage and protests, as family members and local residents allege medical negligence.

On September 20, 50-year-old Yambem Sanjoy of Bamon Kampu Mayai Leikai, Imphal East, died shortly after being readmitted to RIMS. Sanjoy was first admitted the same day with complaints of arm pain.

Initial tests were conducted, and his family was told results would be available on September 22, after which he was discharged. He was later brought back to the hospital at 2:00 pm, underwent an ECG, and was declared dead soon after, according to hospital authorities.

The incident immediately sparked protests, with relatives accusing the hospital of mishandling his treatment.

This morning, September 21, another patient, 35-year-old Chingshubam (O) Manju of Lilong Chajing, died after childbirth. Her condition reportedly worsened soon after the delivery, resulting in her death. Locals and family members again protested, demanding accountability from hospital officials.

The twin incidents have intensified scrutiny on RIMS, with residents calling for urgent action to ensure patient safety and proper medical care.