‘Public’s demand that popular government be installed in Manipur’: Biren Singh urges BJP leadership to act

Former Manipur chief minister and senior BJP leader N Biren Singh has said that party legislators in the state have informed central leaders of a growing public demand for the immediate formation of a popular government.

Speaking to reporters at the BJP headquarters after a rendition of the national song Vande Mataram on November 7, Singh stated that the party’s MLAs were united in their call for a new ministry. “We had gone to Delhi recently. Twenty-five MLAs met BJP North East in-charge Sambit Patra, who personally came to Manipur Bhavan. We informed him that it is the public’s demand that a popular government be installed,” Singh said.

He added that the delegation had also raised concerns regarding internally displaced persons (IDPs). “He said the matter will be pursued with higher levels as the situation in the state has improved considerably,” Singh noted.

The former chief minister further revealed that a smaller group of six legislators had met BJP organisation general secretary BL Santhosh. “We requested him that it is the public’s demand as well as ours that a popular ministry be installed as early as possible,” he said. “Santhosh also said the demand is being considered and that he will come to Imphal soon. We cannot tell everything to the media,” Singh added.

On the condition of IDPs, Singh said that the governor was “well qualified and experienced” and making efforts to improve their lives. However, he pointed out that “IDPs have conveyed to me that bureaucrats are not reaching out to them often.”

Appealing to government officials, he said, “IDPs are facing a lot of hardships, and to look after them and care for them should be our religion and responsibility. We MLAs will also do whatever can be done.”

Earlier in the day, BJP legislators, Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba, state party president Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi, and several party workers performed Vande Mataram at the party office to mark the 150th anniversary of the national song.