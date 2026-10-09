RAF head constable injured in grenade attack in Manipur’s Imphal East

A head constable of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) sustained minor injuries in a grenade attack at New Lambulane in Manipur’s Imphal East district on Thursday night, October 8.

According to sources, unidentified miscreants hurled a grenade at the gate of B/107 RAF at around 10 pm. The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Porompat police station.

The injured personnel has been identified as Dhananjay Rai, a head constable from Uttar Pradesh.

The motive behind the attack and the identity of those responsible remain unknown. Further details are awaited.