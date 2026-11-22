Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on November 21 blamed the BJP government’s negligence for the deaths caused by the consumption of spurious liquor in Manipur, demanding strict action against those responsible and compensation for affected families.

In a post on X, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said the deaths were not an accident but the result of government negligence, and called for immediate accountability.

At least 16 people have died and more than 600 have been hospitalised since November 18 after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Chandel district, police said. Six people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in supplying the toxic liquor.

Expressing condolences to the bereaved families, Gandhi also wished a speedy recovery to those undergoing treatment. He alleged that while violence had devastated hundreds of homes in Manipur, toxic liquor was now causing further havoc, accusing the state government of failing to respond adequately.

Gandhi demanded strict action against those responsible and called for full support and fair compensation for the affected families without delay.

Meanwhile, the Manipur government has constituted a high-level inquiry committee to investigate the incident.