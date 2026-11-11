Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit Manipur towards the end of November or in the first week of December, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Keisham Meghachandra Singh said, adding that the visit has not yet been officially confirmed.

Speaking to reporters in Imphal, Meghachandra said a proposal for Rahul Gandhi's visit was discussed during a recent meeting.

He said the Congress leader intends to interact with children of internally displaced families and meet young people in the state.

"Rahul Gandhi is likely to come to Manipur, and so far there is no official confirmation yet. In the last meeting, there was a plan to visit Manipur. He wants to interact with the children of the displaced people, and he plans to meet the youth of Manipur," Meghachandra said.

He added that the proposed visit could take place towards the end of this month or in the first week of next month.