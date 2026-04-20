Rahul Gandhi slams BJP over Manipur tensions, alleges party ‘set fire’ to state

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on April 20 launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party over the ongoing tensions in Manipur, alleging that the ruling party was responsible for the violence between communities.

Addressing a rally in Colachel in Tamil Nadu, Gandhi said, “Look at what has happened in Manipur. A peaceful state. They set fire to it, and hundreds of people died. There’s a civil war still carrying on.”

His remarks come amid fresh tensions in Manipur following the killing of a five-year-old boy and his five-month-old sister in a militant attack in Imphal West district’s Leisakthol area. The incident has triggered protests, with demonstrators blocking roads and reports of clashes in some areas. Security forces have used tear gas and smoke shells to disperse crowds.

Violence in the state dates back to May 3, 2023, when clashes erupted following protests over the demand for Scheduled Tribe status for the Meitei community. The conflict between Meitei and Kuki-Zo groups has since led to deaths, displacement, and widespread damage to property.

Gandhi also linked the situation to what he described as the BJP’s attempt to centralise power. He alleged that the party seeks to “capture power and run states from Delhi,” and extended his criticism to the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in Tamil Nadu, claiming it has been reduced to an instrument of the BJP.

“The AIADMK played a historic role in Tamil Nadu’s progress. Today, it is a hollow shell, its leadership has surrendered due to corruption,” he said.

Further criticising the BJP, Gandhi accused the party of trying to impose a singular identity across the country. “We believe every state should have its own voice. The BJP believes one tradition, one language, and one history should override all others,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026 are scheduled to be held in a single phase on April 23, with counting set for May 4. The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance and the NDA led by AIADMK, with the BJP and PMK as allies.

(Inputs from ANI)