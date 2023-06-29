Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to utilize alternative transportation methods as he returns to Imphal, Manipur, following the disruption of his two-day visit to the state.

In light of the halted convoy, Rahul Gandhi has made arrangements to travel to the Manipur districts via a chopper, ensuring that his visit can proceed despite the obstacles encountered along the way.

On June 29, Gandhi's convoy was brought to a standstill near the Bishnupur police station by a mob, raising questions about the government's involvement in preventing him from visiting relief camps and engaging with the people outside Imphal.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal expressed bewilderment and concerns surrounding the unexpected halt of Rahul Gandhi's convoy. Venugopal remarked, "We are not able to understand why they have stopped us. People are standing on both sides of the road to wave to Rahul Gandhi."

Jairam Ramesh, another prominent Congress leader, voiced his disappointment over the situation, highlighting the unfortunate nature of the Modi Government's alleged prevention of Rahul Gandhi's visit to relief camps and interactions with the people outside Imphal. Ramesh emphasized that Gandhi's visit to Manipur was part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, an initiative aimed at connecting with diverse sections of society. He criticized the government's decision to impede Gandhi's efforts to listen to all sections of the Manipuri society and provide a healing touch.