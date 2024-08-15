Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has once again urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit violence-hit Manipur and encourage both central and state governments to work towards a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

Speaking on Thursday, Gandhi mentioned his meeting with a group of Manipuri people in Delhi who shared their struggles since ethnic clashes began in the northeastern state. Gandhi posted on X that these individuals spoke about the pain of being separated from loved ones and the toll the conflict has taken on their communities.



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Concerned for their safety, they requested that their faces not be shown, fearing retribution. Gandhi highlighted the constant fear that people in Manipur endure and called for reflection on their plight as India celebrates Independence Day.

Ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities has claimed over 200 lives in Manipur since May last year.

Gandhi, who visited Manipur last month for the third time since the violence began, reiterated his request for Modi to visit the state to understand the situation and listen to the victims' woes.

He emphasized that Congress is ready to support any measures that would improve the situation.