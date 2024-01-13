The People’s Alliance for Peace and Progress, Manipur (PAPPM), a socio-political organisation in Manipur, has called the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, to be helmed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, as a Yatra being done in support of illegal immigrants.

The PAPPM has stated that they believe that the Yatra is in support of illegal immigrants as successive Congress governments in the Centre have facilitated the integration of illegal immigrants from Myanmar into Manipur as a potential voter base.

In a press release, the PAPPM has said that Congress is responsible for the violence that has engulfed Manipur since May last year while stating that the Congress is known to be the supporter of illegal immigrants.

"PAPPM strongly asserts that the present violence in Manipur resulting in the death of hundreds of people and the displacement of thousands of people precipitating a humanitarian crisis is the result of the policy of successive governments at the centre encouraging illegal immigrants from Myanmar to settle in Manipur with voting rights. For this Congress Party is fully responsible as they are known to be the supporter of illegal immigrants. The illegal immigrants whom the Central Government under Congress Party had rehabilitated in Manipur voting rights started the violence in Manipur. The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra of Shri Rahul Gandhi can rightly be called the Yatra in support of illegal immigrants," said the PAPPM in the press release.

The PAPPM also stated in the press release that the Congress party has rehabilitated illegal immigrants in Manipur as a voter base.

"Regrettably, we must acknowledge that the rehabilitation efforts for illegal immigrants in Manipur, inclusive of granting voting rights, were initiated by successive Congress-led central governments. The primary motive behind these endeavours appears to be the strategic objective of consolidating political support by integrating the refugees (illegal immigrants), into a potential voter base for the Congress party," said the PAPPM.

The PAPPM's press release comes in just a day before Rahul Gandhi is all set to kick off the much talked about Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Thoubal in Manipur.

The Rahul Gandhi-led Nyay Yatra will be flagged off from a private ground in Manipur's Thoubal district on January 14. The Yatra, which was originally slated to kick off from Manipur state capital Imphal, was shifted to Thoubal as the the state government gave the go-ahead with certain conditions, forcing to move the venue around 34 km at the last moment.