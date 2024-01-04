Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to launch the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Manipur on January 14, 2024, traversing a remarkable 6700 km across 110 districts. What makes this journey even more significant is the focus on Assam, where Rahul Gandhi will spend the second-highest length of time, cover the second-highest distance, and engage with the second-highest number of districts, following Uttar Pradesh.

As part of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Rahul Gandhi will immerse himself in the vibrant culture and diverse communities of Assam, dedicating a substantial portion of the 66-day journey to the northeastern state. Covering an impressive 833 km, spending eight days, and addressing 17 districts, Assam emerges as a pivotal battleground for the Congress leader's message of change, justice, and unity.Starting the journey from Manipur and moving through Nagaland, Assam will serve as a crucial point in the Yatra's route map.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took to microblogging site X to announce the Yatra, set to kick off on January 14, 2024. The Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, aims to cover over 6700 kilometers across 110 districts promising to be as impactful as the previous Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The route map, revealed by Ramesh, outlines journey from Manipur to Mumbai, passing through key states and districts, symbolizing unity and change for a better India. The Yatra has been aptly named "Badlega Bharat, Jeetega INDIA!"

Starting from Manipur, covering 107 km in the first day, the Yatra will traverse through the diverse landscapes of Nagaland, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and West Bengal.

Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha will witness the Yatra as it covers a significant portion of its distance, touching the hearts of people in 17 districts.

The Yatra will progress through Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, symbolizing its commitment to every region and community.

The journey will culminate in Maharashtra, with Rahul Gandhi addressing key places such as Thane, Mumbai, Malegaon, and Nashik.

The ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ being started from Imphal on January 14 by Rahul Gandhi will cover 15 states covering a distance of 6,713 kilometers involving 100 parliamentary constituencies and 110 districts.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on January 4 chaired a meeting of the PCC presidents, CLP leaders and AICC general secretaries/in charges of states. The meeting among others was also attended by former president Rahul Gandhi.

In his opening remarks at the meeting, Kharge recalled how under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi, the United Progressive Alliance defeated the BJP led National Democratic Alliance 20 years ago, in 2004. He said, at that time every worker across the country had worked hard to defeat the NDA and now the time has come when the workers need to work with the same zeal and dedication once again. He said, time has come for the same dedication, commitment, zeal and hardwork to ensure the party's victory in 2024 General Elections.

Kharge listed some important steps the party has taken including “Donate for Desh” ‘crowd-funding’ ahead of the General Elections. Besides, he added, general secretaries’ and in-charges’ duties have been finalized while the Manifesto Committee has also been constituted.

Asserting that the NDA existed just in name now, Kharge said, in comparison, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) was emerging stronger with parties having strong grass-roots cadres across the country, being part of it.

Taking a dig at the Modi government, Congress President said, it had not done a single thing in the last ten years that could be termed as a milestone. “Politics of arrogance and lies comes with an expiry date”, he remarked while referring to the BJP government.

Later briefing reporters, AICC general secretary in charge of Communication Department, Jairam Ramesh said, that today’s meeting had two issues on agenda, which included preparations for the 2024 General Elections and the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ to be led by Gandhi from January 14 to March 20 or 21.

Jairam Ramesh said, there was a unanimous view that the momentum generated by the Bharat Jodo Yatra and the transformation it brought to Indian politics, needed to be carried forward. Referring to the theme ‘Nyay’ of the ‘Yatra’ he said, it had been drawn from the Constitution, which in the Preamble seeks ‘Justice’ including social, economic and political justice for the people of the country.

Ramesh said, the Yatra will start from Imphal on January 14 and will conclude in Mumbai on March 20 or 21. It will cover a distance of 6,713 kilometers mostly by bus. However, Rahul Gandhi will also walk on some stretches along the Yatra route. In the 15 states it will cover 100 Lok Sabha constituencies and 337 assembly segments involving 110 districts.

The ‘Nyay Yatra’ will spend a maximum eleven days in Uttar Pradesh where it will travel a distance of 1,074 kilometers covering 20 districts. The 15 states which will be covered by the ‘Nyay-Yatra’, include Manipur, Nagaland, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra.