Even as operations continue to rescue 34 people who are believed to be trapped underneath landslide debris in Manipur’s Noney district, Chief Minister N Biren Singh has said the authorities should reassess the under-construction railway project linking Jiribam to Imphal.

It needs mention here that a massive landslide occurred due to incessant rains which caused damage to the Tupul station building of the ongoing Jiribam – Imphal new line project. The landslide disrupted the railway track formation and the camps of the workers. Many territorial army soldiers have also perished.

“We are also very much concerned after this incident because hill soil, particularly in Manipur, is very soft. The railway people are expert. They are having geological expert – everyone is expert. But unfortunately, this kind of incident has taken place then they need to re look again, reinvestigate. Because of this, the target of railway reaching Imphal by 23rd December will be a little bit delayed,” Biren Singh said responding to a query.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force has tweeted that the number of retrieved bodies has now risen to 33. Originally, at least 81 people were buried in the debris.

The 81 missing people included 43 Territorial Army personnel, 23 staff and workers of Venkata Sai Construction (VSC), three each of railway and BIPL, five villagers, and four unidentified persons.

The devastating landslide hit the 107 Territorial Army (TA) camp located at Tupul railway construction camp at Makhuam area of Noney district in the intervening night of Thursday and Wednesday.

“Teams of #12NDRF along with other agencies putting their best efforts to trace out missing Persons in #landslide incident at Tupul #railway station #Noney #Manipur .Total 33 dead bodies retrieved so far. #searchoperation still going on,” read the tweet posted by the NDRF.