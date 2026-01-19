Rajasthan Wushu team row: Police probe ordered following extortion claims, says Manipur YAS Director

Amid allegations of mismanagement, security lapses and extortion levelled by members of the Rajasthan school Wushu team during the 69th National School Games in Imphal, the Director of Youth Affairs and Sports (YAS), Manipur, has denied receiving any complaint from the team during their stay in the state and said an inquiry has nevertheless been initiated.

The Rajasthan contingent, consisting of 52 players, participated in the national-level event and delivered an impressive performance, with the girls’ team winning first place and the boys’ team securing second. However, after leaving Manipur, players and parents alleged that inadequate travel arrangements were made for their return journey, claiming that only 24 unconfirmed train tickets were provided, forcing several athletes to travel under distressing conditions.

Responding to the allegations, the Director of YAS said no grievances were brought to the notice of the department while the team was in Manipur. “If they had raised the matter during their stay here, it could have been taken up immediately, and even an FIR could have been lodged in case of extortion,” the director stated.

The director further said that despite the absence of a formal complaint, an inquiry is being conducted into the matter, and the police have been asked to verify the allegations related to extortion. “An enquiry is underway, and police have been instructed to look into the claims,” he added.

According to the director, the Rajasthan team left Imphal early in the morning without informing the authorities. “Without complaining the matter, they left Imphal today early morning and later circulated video clips on social media,” he said, adding that appropriate steps would be taken once the inquiry is completed.

Earlier, parents accompanying the team had alleged extreme administrative mismanagement and claimed that officials and observers deputed for the event left Imphal without ensuring the safe departure of the players, particularly female athletes. One parent also alleged that the team was threatened at gunpoint by suspected armed Kuki militants during their return journey and was forced to pay money.

While the allegations have sparked concern over safety and logistical arrangements for school-level national competitions, officials maintain that no complaint was officially registered during the team’s stay in Manipur. Authorities have assured that the matter is being examined and necessary action will be taken based on the findings of the inquiry.