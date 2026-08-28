Rajeev Singh Thakur likely to be next Manipur Chief Secretary

Senior IAS officer Rajeev Singh Thakur is likely to be appointed as the next Chief Secretary of Manipur following the Centre's approval of his inter-cadre deputation to the state.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the transfer of Thakur, a 1995-batch IAS officer of the Rajasthan cadre, to the Manipur cadre after curtailing his ongoing central deputation.

According to the approval, Thakur's inter-cadre deputation will continue until June 30, 2029, the date of his superannuation. The extension has been approved as a relaxation of the existing deputation policy.

The proposal for his transfer was moved by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

Thakur's appointment as Chief Secretary is expected to be formally notified by the Manipur government. His likely elevation comes at a crucial time as the state continues efforts towards restoring peace and normalcy following the prolonged ethnic conflict.