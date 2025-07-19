Manipur DGP reviews law and order in Bishnupur, Churachandpur

Amid ongoing tensions in Manipur, police chief Rajiv Singh reviewed the law and order situation in Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts.

The DGP visited the two districts on July 18, and held meetings with officers of the district police and central armed police forces, an official statement said.

He interacted with officers, and boosted yhr morale of the forces.

The visit reinforces an enduring commitment to security, coordination, and recognition of police personnel for their selfless dedication to service and duty, the police statement added.

Meetings were held with District Police Officers, CAPFs, MPS probationers (in Churachandpur), OCs including CDOs and women police personnel.

The visit concluded with a felicitation ceremony where the DGP Disc & Commendation were presented in Bishnupur District.