Manipur DGP reviews law and order in Bishnupur, Churachandpur
Rajiv Singh, police chief, assessed law and order in Bishnupur and Churachandpur. The visit included meetings with district police and central armed forces. A ceremony in Bishnupur concluded the visit, recognising police dedication.
- Rajiv Singh visited Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts on July 18
- Meetings held with district police and central armed police forces
- DGP interacted directly with officers to boost morale
Amid ongoing tensions in Manipur, police chief Rajiv Singh reviewed the law and order situation in Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts.
The DGP visited the two districts on July 18, and held meetings with officers of the district police and central armed police forces, an official statement said.
He interacted with officers, and boosted yhr morale of the forces.
The visit reinforces an enduring commitment to security, coordination, and recognition of police personnel for their selfless dedication to service and duty, the police statement added.
Meetings were held with District Police Officers, CAPFs, MPS probationers (in Churachandpur), OCs including CDOs and women police personnel.
The visit concluded with a felicitation ceremony where the DGP Disc & Commendation were presented in Bishnupur District.
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