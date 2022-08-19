Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh visited the Headquarters of Inspector General Assam Rifles (South) at Mantripukhri in Manipur today i.e., on Friday (August 19, 2022), and interacted with troops of Red Shield Division and Assam Rifles.

Along with other top Army and Assam Rifles officials, Rajnath Singh was accompanied by the Chief of the Army Staff, General Manoj Pande, GOC-in-C Eastern Command Lieutenant General RP Kalita, and GOC Spear Corps Lieutenant General RC Tiwari.

In order to keep the peace and tranquillity in the area, Rajnath Singh was given a briefing on the counter-insurgency and border control activities on the Indo-Myanmar border.

In his remarks to the staff, Singh thanked the officers and troops for carrying out their duties bravely and firmly in the face of difficulties presented by the terrain and the weather while also enhancing the security situation in Manipur. Standing with the Indian Army and Assam Rifles soldiers is something he takes tremendous pride in, he said.

Singh further lauded the contribution of the Red Shield Division ever since its raising in the 1971 war, as part of IPKF in Sri Lanka, or in its present role. He commended the stellar role of Assam Rifles in the last seven decades and their immense contribution to internal security, securing the Indo-Myanmar border, and key role in bringing North East into the national mainstream. “For this reason, you are called ‘Friends of the North East People’ and Sentinels of North East," he stated.

Rajnath Singh exhorted the forces to keep the national flag high through unflinching dedication, asserting that the Nation can achieve absolute potential only when its borders are safe.

More than 1,000 troops of the Red Shield Division and Assam Rifles took part in the interaction with Rajnath Singh.

Earlier, Rajnath Singh along with the Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande arrived in Manipur's capital Imphal on Thursday to attend the opening match of the first-ever Manipur edition of the 131st Durand Cup.

Manipur is co-hosting the cup for the first time, and 10 matches will be played in Imphal. In Group C, Army Red Fort, Channaiyin FC, Hyderbad FC, NEROCA FC, and TRAU FC will compete.

The state government has announced a half-holiday for all government institutions to witness the Durand Cup opening ceremony.