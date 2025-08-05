Rajya Sabha approves extension of President’s Rule in Manipur amid opposition uproar

The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, August 5 passed a statutory resolution to extend President’s Rule in Manipur for an additional six months, effective from August 13, 2025. The decision comes in the wake of continued political instability and law and order concerns in the state.



Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai moved the resolution in the Upper House amidst loud protests and sloganeering by the Opposition. Despite the uproar, the House adopted the resolution to continue the proclamation originally issued on February 13, 2025, under Article 356 of the Constitution.



The extension was earlier cleared by the Lok Sabha on July 30.



President’s Rule was first imposed in Manipur shortly after Chief Minister N. Biren Singh tendered his resignation following prolonged ethnic unrest and a deteriorating security situation that persisted for nearly two years.



The implementation of Article 356 transfers administrative control of the state to the Centre. The Governor now acts on behalf of the President, and the legislative powers of the Manipur Assembly stand suspended, vesting those responsibilities in Parliament.



The proclamation, as notified in the Gazette of India by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, further suspends key constitutional provisions related to legislative procedures and governance in order to facilitate smooth central administration in the state.