Randeep Hooda appeals for peace in Manipur during meeting with Chief Minister

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda has appealed to the people of Manipur to come together as one family and embrace peace and harmony during a meeting with Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh in Imphal.

Hooda, accompanied by his wife and Manipuri actor Linthoingambi Laishram, called on the chief minister at his official residence on Thursday, July 16, according to an official statement.

During the meeting, Hooda congratulated Singh on assuming office as chief minister despite the challenging law and order situation in the state. He urged people across communities to unite and work towards lasting peace and reconciliation.

Responding to the actor's remarks, Singh acknowledged the difficulties of taking charge amid the ongoing crisis but expressed confidence that normalcy would soon return to the state.

The chief minister referred to his recent peace initiative in Jiribam district, stating that the trust deficit among communities had reduced significantly and that people in the area had begun living together peacefully once again.

He said the state government was extending all possible support to safeguard the lives of citizens and appealed to all communities to actively support the peace process to restore harmony and build a more cohesive society.

Following the meeting, Singh, Hooda and Laishram shared a traditional meal of khechri as part of the Rath Yatra (Kang) festival celebrations.