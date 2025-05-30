Manipur's Kangpokpi district administration has issued a weather advisory following a 'red alert' from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), warning of potentially severe weather conditions over the next 48 hours.



According to the IMD’s All India Weather Bulletin released on May 29, extremely heavy rainfall—exceeding 20 cm in 24 hours—and squally winds with speeds of 40–50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, are expected to hit isolated parts of Tamenglong and Senapati districts.



Kangpokpi has been placed under a Yellow Alert from 8:30 am on May 30 to 8:30 am on May 31, with authorities warning of likely adverse weather impacts.



In response, Deputy Commissioner Mahesh Chaudhari has urged residents to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures. He called on the public to monitor official weather updates and be prepared to shift to safer locations if conditions worsen.



Residents are advised to stay indoors, secure windows and doors, and avoid unnecessary travel. With lightning likely, the public has been cautioned against taking shelter under trees. People are also urged to unplug electrical appliances, stay away from water bodies, and avoid contact with metal or conductive objects.



Flood-prone and low-lying areas should be avoided, especially by those living in vulnerable or temporary structures. The administration also warned of potential landslides in hilly areas and advised residents to watch for early warning signs such as cracking sounds from trees or visible ground movement.



Emergency services have been placed on alert. The District Control Room has released emergency contact numbers: *8132068622* and *7048904268*.



“We are taking every necessary step to ensure the safety of our people,” said DC Chaudhari. “But public cooperation is crucial. We urge everyone to follow the safety protocols and stay alert during this critical period.”



With monsoon activity intensifying across the Northeast, officials emphasize that preparedness and timely response will be vital in minimizing risks to life and property.