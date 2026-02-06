Rehabilitation of displaced people top priority of new Manipur government: CM 

Manipur Chief Minister Y. Khemchand Singh on February 5, said addressing the issues faced by people displaced by ethnic violence across the state would be the top priority of his government.



Speaking to reporters, Singh said the government would soon formulate a roadmap for the safe return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their homes in both hill and valley districts.

“Our first priority will be to look after the problems of IDPs in both the hills and the valley. The biggest issue is that they are not able to return to their homes. The government will formulate a roadmap very soon,” the chief minister said.



Singh took oath as the Chief Minister of the violence-hit state on February 4. Manipur has witnessed prolonged ethnic unrest, forcing thousands of people to take shelter in relief camps across various districts.