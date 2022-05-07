According to authorities, a massive bomb exploded by remote control shook Manipur's Imphal East area early Friday, partially injuring four cars. This is the second blast in the same district in as many days.

The bomb occurred around 3:15 a.m. near RK Virendra's home in the Khurai area, according to police. "Fortunately, no casualties have been reported since the bomb occurred early in the morning," a police spokesman informed the reporters.

Police believe the bomb was set as a result of a disagreement over government contract work. No one has claimed credit for either of the bombs so yet. A strong IED exploded in front of a spare parts shop in Nagamapal, Imphal city, on Thursday. The blast happened early in the morning, so no one was hurt.