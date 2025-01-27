On the occasion of India’s 76th Republic Day, the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) extended heartfelt greetings to the nation, urging citizens to reflect deeply on the state of democracy and justice in the country.





Delivering a powerful message at a press conference, CoTU spokesperson Ng. Lun Kipgen highlighted the pressing challenges faced by the Kuki-Zo community in Manipur and underscored the importance of upholding the principles enshrined in the Constitution.



Kipgen described Republic Day as a celebration of India’s liberation from colonial rule, calling it a "rebirth of the nation from colonial tyranny." He emphasized that the day also serves as a testament to India's pluralism, symbolizing unity in diversity for all citizens, irrespective of religion, caste, or political aspirations.

“Republic Day reminds us of our Constitution’s enduring ideals, which have been the foundation of our democracy,” Kipgen stated. “However, true progress can only be achieved when governance is devoid of nepotism, free from autocratic tendencies, and rooted in accountability and justice.”

Reflecting on the Kuki-Zo community's experiences, Kipgen detailed the persecution they have faced over the past 21 months in Manipur. Despite these adversities, he reaffirmed their unwavering allegiance to the nation, stating, “We don’t need to prove our patriotism. What we need is justice and recognition of our constitutional rights.”

The CoTU spokesperson also called for unbiased reporting from mainstream media, urging them to prioritize ground realities over curated narratives. He reiterated the demand for governance under Article 239A of the Constitution, describing it as essential for achieving peace and justice in the region.

Kipgen’s address concluded with an appeal to uphold democratic values. “India’s democracy thrives when leaders remain accountable and governance adheres to the principles envisioned by our forefathers,” he said.

“Jai Hind! Long Live the Republic!” Kipgen declared, reaffirming CoTU’s steadfast commitment to the nation.