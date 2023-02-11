Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale stated that all effort will be extended to open an account of his party, Republican Party of India (RPI) in next assembly election of Manipur.

Athawale who is in Imphal to attend a launching function of NE AERO Sports Hot Balloon and Para Motor Fiesta in Bishnupur district on February 11 made this assurance during press conference held after the said program at Classic Grande Imphal East.

He said that Manipur is one of the most important states of North East.RPI is spreading its power in various places of India, they will work hard to win at least some votes from Manipur as well in next election, he said.

Even in election bound state of North East such as Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland, candidate for RPI are fielding. In Tripura four candidates, Meghalaya with eight and Nagaland with nine candidates are in fray to contest the elections for RPI, he added.

He also said that RPI highly appreciated the present BJP government of both centre and state of Manipur for bringing lot of development. They will continue to support the BJP and even form alliance with BJP had the parties come into power in three states of North East.

He also lauded the union budget passed recently stating that the budget will bring help to bring welfare to every sections of society.