Researchers document six freshwater mussel species in Manipur, including two new to Science

Researchers from Manipur University have discovered two new freshwater mussel species from Manipur, significantly advancing scientific understanding of the region's aquatic biodiversity and evolutionary history.

The research, conducted by Dr. Yambem Tenjing Singh, Prof. Naorem Mohilal Meitei, Samita Sorokhaibam Devi, and Dr. Bina Loukrakpam of the Department of Zoology, documented the freshwater mussel diversity of Manipur through an integrative approach combining morphological examinations with DNA analyses.

The study identified six freshwater mussel species, including two species new to science—Indonaia manipurensis and Parreysia imphalensis. It also confirmed the taxonomic status of the endemic Radiatula theobaldi, providing fresh insights into the diversity and evolution of freshwater mussels in the Indo-Myanmar region.

According to the researchers, Manipur's freshwater mussel fauna represents a distinctive assemblage of endemic and allochthonous unionid species, shaped by ancient geological and biogeographical processes, including historical connections between the freshwater systems of the Indian Plate and the Burma Terrane.

The study noted that this unique biodiversity, which evolved over millions of years, is increasingly threatened by habitat fragmentation, pollution and overharvesting resulting from human activities. The researchers emphasised that freshwater mussels serve as important ecosystem engineers by filtering water, cycling nutrients and maintaining the ecological health of freshwater habitats.

Besides documenting mussel diversity, the researchers also recorded the aquatic leech Hemiclepsis myanmariana inhabiting the mantle cavity of the freshwater mussel Lamellidens generosus, highlighting a notable host-symbiont association in Manipur's freshwater ecosystems.

The findings offer valuable insights into the evolutionary history and biogeography of freshwater mussels in the Indo-Myanmar region while underscoring the need for strengthened conservation measures to protect these ecologically significant species and their habitats.

The research has been published in two internationally recognised peer-reviewed journals—the Biological Journal of the Linnean Society (2026), published by Oxford University Press, United Kingdom, and Ecologica Montenegrina (2025), published by the Institute for Biodiversity and Ecology, Montenegro.