The All Manipur United Clubs’ Organisation (AMUCO) has launched a fierce protest against the 4th Mahar Regiment security personnel for forcibly erasing the word "Manipur" from a state transport bus carrying a media team to the Shirui Lily Festival 2025. The incident, described as a direct assault on the state’s identity and a violation of India’s Constitution, has ignited widespread outrage among Manipuris.

AMUCO President Pheiroijam Nando Luwang condemned the act as a display of ignorance and disrespect toward Manipur’s history and culture. Addressing a large protest rally organized under the banner "Do Not Obliterate Manipur," Nando demanded immediate action from Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, including the punishment of those responsible or his resignation. He also questioned the role of Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh, accusing the administration of failing to address the state’s ongoing tensions.

The rally, supported by civil society groups such as the All Manipur Women’s Voluntary Association (AMAWOVA), Poirei Leimarol Meira Paibis Apunba Manipur (PLMPAM), Committee on Human Rights (COHR), and Manipur Students’ Federation (MSF), saw students, local clubs, and torch bearers chanting slogans against the erasure of Manipur’s identity.

They also made it clear that they will not take such incidents lightly and will continue to stand up for their rights and identity. The demand for accountability and action from the Governor and other top officials is growing louder, and it remains to be seen how the administration will respond to these demands.