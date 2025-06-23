'Restore free movement for peace in Manipur': Congress Chief Meghachandra

Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president K Meghachandra on Monday emphasised that restoring unrestricted movement along the state's National Highways and other routes is critical to advancing the peace process in the conflict-hit state.

Speaking to reporters, Meghachandra said, “Amit Shah has stated that the situation in Manipur is not yet conducive for reinstating an elected government. For the last 780 days, there has been no complete free movement in the state.”

He added that although Shah had directed the restoration of free movement from March 8 this year—with state transport buses placed under armed escort—the order has seen little implementation on the ground.

“If the government restores free movement in the state, it will mark a step toward peace,” said the Wangkhem legislator.

Manipur continues to grapple with serious challenges due to ongoing ethnic tensions and restricted mobility.

In the wake of the ethnic violence that broke out between the Kukis and the Meiteis in May 2023, Kuki organisations have strongly opposed free movement along NH-2 (Imphal to Dimapur) and NH-37 (Imphal to Silchar), which pass through Kuki-dominated areas. They have maintained that unless a separate administration is granted to the Kuki community, they will not allow free passage.

On March 8, following Shah’s directive, the Manipur government attempted to send a state transport bus through the Kuki-majority Kangpokpi district. However, violence broke out when the bus from Imphal reached the area. Kuki protesters attacked the vehicle, triggering violent clashes between security forces and demonstrators. One person was killed in the firing, and dozens were injured. (PTI)