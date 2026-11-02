Manipur Congress leaders on November 2 met party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi to discuss the continuing unrest in the state and the party's preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections.

The meeting was attended by Manipur Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Keisham Meghachandra, state Congress president O Ibobi Singh, AICC in-charge of Manipur Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka and other party leaders.

Sharing details of the meeting on social media, Meghachandra said discussions centred on the prevailing law and order situation, continuing violence and insecurity, and what he described as the failure to restore lasting peace and normalcy in Manipur.

"The meeting focused on the prevailing law and order situation in Manipur, the continuing violence and insecurity, and the failure to restore lasting peace and normalcy in the state," he said.

The leaders also reviewed the Congress organisation's preparedness and electoral strategy ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections.

"We also held detailed discussions on the forthcoming Manipur Legislative Assembly Election and the organisational preparedness and strategies of the Congress," Meghachandra said.

Emphasising the party's priorities, he said the people of Manipur deserve "peace, security, stability and accountable governance", adding that "the future of Manipur and the restoration of lasting peace remain our foremost priorities".

Manipur has been grappling with ethnic violence since May 2023, when clashes broke out between the valley-based Meitei and hill-based Kuki communities. The conflict has claimed at least 306 lives, left 49 people missing and displaced thousands. More recently, clashes between Kuki and Naga communities have also been reported.

The Congress leaders' meeting came a day after they participated in an INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. According to a party functionary, Manipur Congress leaders raised slogans of "Save Manipur" during Sunday's protest.

The INDIA bloc rally saw leaders from several opposition parties target the BJP over alleged electoral irregularities and the revision of electoral rolls. They accused the ruling party of forming governments at the Centre and in various states with a "stolen" mandate.