Hundreds of students from the Northeast, on October 29 participated in a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, urging the Central and state governments to urgently restore peace in Manipur.

They also sought the resettlement of internally displaced victims (IDPs) to their respective homes, highlighting that the 18 month crisis has severely impacted the students and youths of the state.

Student and youth groups - Manipur Innovative Youth Organisation (MAIYOND) and the United Kakching Students (UNIKAS), both based in Delhi organised a peaceful protest titled, ‘Save Manipur — No Compromise on Manipur’s Territorial Integrity’.

The groups reiterated that the territorial and administrative integrity of Manipur cannot be compromised in any manner or form, echoing the voices of the public in the state yearning for peace and a united Manipur.

Representatives from North East Students Society, Delhi University also joined the event to show solidarity and urged unity among Northeastern students in Delhi.



Members of the society stated, "We are deeply concerned about the future of our youths and students, the nation's pillars. We are distraught that the Central and state government have simply not taken adequate measures to resolve the 18-month crisis, which they could have easily done if they were sincere in addressing the plight of 60,000 IDPs living in deplorable camps."

Speaking at the protest, Abhijit Chavda historian and Geopolitical analyst said, “Manipur’s peace and harmony are of paramount importance; and must be prioritised. The indigenous people must maintain unity by setting aside differences introduced as a result of the British occupation. Elements that seek to create anti-national sentiments must not be allowed to succeed. The Indian national interest and the interests of Manipur’s indigenous people are one and the same."

Furthermore, Col Kishore Chand (Retd) said, “Government agencies have been working relentlessly to solve the burning issues and mitigate the hardship faced by the IDPs and victims of violence. We are confident that perpetrators of these heinous crimes will be brought to book and justice will be delivered to the wronged.”

Other speakers at the event include, Col Shanti Kumar Sapam (Retd); social activists Elizabeth Kh and Rajshree Kumari; and Dr M Ojit Kumar Singh, Assistant Professor at Delhi University.

The organisations reiterated their stance which states that "any form of division, whether territorial or ideological, only serves to weaken the fabric of society."