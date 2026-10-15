Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on October 15 said the resumption of free movement along National Highway-2 (NH-2) has boosted the state’s economy, which was severely affected by the crisis that began in May 2023.

Singh made the remarks while attending the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan at Tadubi local ground in Senapati district. He said the crisis that erupted on May 3, 2023, had significantly affected the state’s economy, resulting in an estimated loss of around ₹1,200 crore in Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections between 2023 and 2026.

The Chief Minister said bandhs and blockades had adversely affected daily-wage earners and students across the state. He stressed that differences among communities could be resolved through dialogue and called for collective efforts to restore peace and harmony.

Singh also appreciated the people of Maram, Tadubi and Mao in Senapati district for their cooperation in restoring free movement along NH-2, which connects Imphal to Guwahati via Dimapur. Public transport services along the highway in Manipur resumed on August 21.

Speaking about development initiatives, Singh said the state government had earmarked around ₹10 crore in the budget for each Assembly constituency for the construction of inter-village roads (IVRs). He also announced plans to establish a medical college in Senapati district, noting that a medical college had been set up in Churachandpur district during the previous term of the government to promote equitable development across the hill districts.

Expressing concern over the growing reluctance among Meiteis, Nagas and Kukis to identify themselves as Manipuris, Singh urged people to work towards peace and harmony. He said people should first identify themselves as Indians and, secondly, as Manipuris.

The Chief Minister also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for India’s economic growth, stating that the country had risen from the world’s 11th-largest economy before Modi assumed office to the fourth-largest economy.

The Seva Sankalp Abhiyan is being organised across the country to mark Modi’s 25 years of public service and promote the spirit of public service and good governance.

Singh said he had personally decided to attend the programme at Tadubi following the death of former MLA N Kayisii in 2025.