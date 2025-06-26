Revised Thadou-Kuki MIL textbook for Classes XI & XII released in Kangpokpi

In a landmark development for Thadou-Kuki language education, the revised Modern Indian Language (MIL) textbook for Classes XI and XII titled “Thugil Lagil Bu Thimthu le Jaila” (Prose and Poetry) was officially released today at Elite Higher Secondary School, Kangpokpi.

The textbook, edited by Dr. D.L. Haokip and published by the Thadou-Kuki Literature Society (TKLS), Manipur, reflects the revised curriculum under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework 2023. It has been updated as per the directives of the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur.

Rev. K. Hangshing, Chairman of the Kangpokpi Town Churches Fellowship, ceremonially released and dedicated the book in the presence of scholars, dignitaries, and TKLS members.



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Speaking at the event, Dr. Ngamkhohao Haokip, Chairman of TKLS, said, “The MIL Thadou-Kuki textbook, which served our students for over two decades, has now been modernised to meet contemporary academic standards. The revised edition features contributions from eminent writers of the community, offering enriched prose and poetry content.”

The release marks a significant step in preserving and promoting the Thadou-Kuki language and literature among higher secondary students. It aims to deepen students’ understanding of their linguistic and cultural roots through carefully curated literary works.

Among the dignitaries present were TKLS Secretary Jamkholim Kipgen, Finance Secretary Zamhao Haokip, and senior members Paogin Singsit, Jampu Kipgen, Thangkhochon Haokip (MPS), and Mangcha Chongloi.

The revised textbook will be available for students in Sadar Hills at Elite Higher Secondary School, Kangpokpi, and for those in Churachandpur, Chandel, and Tengnoupal districts at the KBC Book Store, Tuibong.

The event underscored a collective commitment to advancing mother tongue education and fostering literary heritage in Manipur’s ethnolinguistic landscape.