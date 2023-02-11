Revolutionary People's Front (RPF) president and convenor of CROCOM Irengbam Chaoren passed away at the age of 65 on February 9.

As per an official statement, Chaoren, who had joined the party in 1990, served as president till the end of his life.

Following the death of Chaoren, the outfit flew its flag at half-mast for 15 days from February 10 to February 24.

Chaoren was from Khagempalli Huidrom Leikai and was also the convenor of the proscribed CorCom, a conglomerate of seven armed outfits in Manipur since its formation in July 2011.

Speaking on the occasion of the 44th Raising Day of RPF’s armed wing People’s Liberation Army (PLA), which falls on September 25, Chaoren said that love for dignity and freedom and living as an independent nation is the world's most cherished dream for everyone.

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