Rifle, pistol and grenade seized in major operation in Manipur's Imphal East

Security forces on Tuesday, February 24, recovered a cache of arms, ammunition and protective gear during a search operation in Manipur’s Imphal East district.



The recovery was made from the Nungai Hill Range area under Sagolmang Police Station limits in Imphal East district following a coordinated operation by security personnel.



According to official sources, the seized items include one country-made rifle, one country-made 9 mm pistol along with a magazine, and one HE-36 hand grenade. In addition, five rounds of .303 ammunition were recovered from the site.



Security forces also seized one bulletproof jacket fitted with two metal plates, one magazine pouch, two bulletproof helmets, and three slings, indicating that the cache was likely intended for use in armed operations.