The Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal, has constituted a four-member inquiry committee to investigate the death of a 25-year-old woman following childbirth, amid allegations of medical negligence by her family.

The institute, in a statement, expressed deep sorrow over the death of Thokchom Ongbi Binaroi and extended condolences to her bereaved family.

The committee has been tasked with ascertaining the circumstances surrounding the incident and determining the cause of death. A post-mortem examination is scheduled to be conducted on Wednesday, while the inquiry committee is expected to submit its report within three working days.

RIMS said appropriate action would be taken based on the committee's findings and in accordance with applicable rules and procedures.

"The Institute is committed to ensuring that the matter is examined objectively and that any concerns arising from the incident receive due consideration," the statement said.

The development follows a protest by the woman's family at the hospital on Tuesday, during which relatives alleged that she died due to medical negligence after giving birth. The family claimed that Binaroi remained inside the operation theatre for an extended period and was bleeding heavily after being brought out before being shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Following her death, relatives allegedly damaged chairs, flower pots and window panes on the hospital premises.

RIMS condemned the damage to public property, stating that acts of vandalism were unacceptable and could disrupt essential healthcare services and affect other patients seeking treatment.

While acknowledging the grief and anguish of the bereaved family, the institute said complications during childbirth could sometimes result in tragic outcomes despite the efforts of medical personnel. It stressed that the circumstances of the case should be assessed on the basis of the inquiry and post-mortem findings rather than speculation.

RIMS appealed to all concerned to maintain peace, exercise restraint and allow the established procedures to take their course.

The allegations of medical negligence remain under investigation, and the findings of the inquiry committee are awaited.

