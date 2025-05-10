A delegation of students from the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal, met Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan on Saturday, May 10 to submit a memorandum highlighting a series of grievances affecting the student community.



During the meeting, the students presented their concerns, which span issues related to safety, academic challenges, and general welfare. Governor Bhalla gave the delegation a patient hearing and acknowledged the seriousness of the matters raised.



Assuring the students of his commitment to their well-being, Governor Bhalla emphasized that their safety, academic interests, and overall welfare remain a top priority. He further assured that the concerns outlined in the memorandum would be reviewed thoroughly in consultation with the relevant authorities to find appropriate solutions.



The Governor also urged the students to stay focused on their academic pursuits and to maintain peace and harmony on campus. He assured them that necessary steps would be taken in accordance with due process to address their grievances.