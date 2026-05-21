RING 2026 begins in Manipur, showcasing indigenous games and traditional sports

A five-day indigenous games and traditional sporting event, titled “Revival of Indigenous Native Game (RING) 2026,” began in Imphal with a focus on preserving and promoting Manipur’s indigenous sporting heritage and cultural traditions.

The programme, being held at Mapal Kangjeibung in Imphal, has brought together sportspersons, cultural practitioners and youth participants to celebrate traditional games and native sporting practices of the state. The event is jointly organised by the Manipur Upliftment Centre and National Yuva Cooperative Society.

Attending the inaugural programme as chief guest, Manipur Youth Affairs and Sports Commissioner Naorem Praveen Singh highlighted the state’s sporting achievements and underlined the connection between indigenous games and Manipur’s sporting culture.

He said Manipur has consistently performed strongly in national and international sporting arenas despite its geographical size and attributed part of that success to the state’s long-standing tradition of indigenous games and sports.

The commissioner also stressed the importance of preserving traditional sporting practices, describing them as deeply embedded in the social and cultural life of Manipuri society.

Padma Shri recipient, Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna and Arjuna Awardee Nameirakpam Kunjarani Devi also addressed the gathering and spoke on the role of sports, culture and youth empowerment.

She encouraged young people to remain connected with indigenous traditions and emphasised that traditional games carry values linked to identity, discipline and heritage.

Senior journalist and editor Pradip Phanjoubam and former World Champion and Arjuna Awardee Laishram Sarita Devi were also present at the event.

The inaugural programme featured demonstrations of several indigenous sports and martial traditions of Manipur, including Thang-Ta (Huyel Langlon), an Arambai exhibition, Mukna Kangjei demonstrations and a Kom archery exhibition.

Organisers said the event aims to encourage wider participation in traditional sports while strengthening awareness about indigenous cultural practices among younger generations.