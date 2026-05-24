RING 2026 concludes, celebrates indigenous sports and cultural heritage in Manipur

The five-day event “Revival of Indigenous Native Games (RING) 2026” concluded successfully, celebrating the spirit of indigenous sports, cultural identity, and community unity in Manipur.

The event brought together sportspersons, cultural enthusiasts, and community members with the aim of preserving and promoting traditional indigenous games and martial arts of the region.

Speaking on the occasion, Huidrom Premkumar Singh highlighted the historical and cultural importance of Thang-Ta, stating that the traditional martial art has deep roots in Manipur’s history and was once used to defend the land and its people.

He said Thang-Ta is now being promoted across the country under the Khelo India scheme and stressed the need for collective efforts to take indigenous sports to the international level.

Premkumar Singh also underlined the importance of preserving traditional sporting practices as part of the state’s cultural identity and heritage.

Addressing the gathering as Chief Guest, Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi described Manipur as a sporting powerhouse and emphasised the need to promote indigenous games beyond the state.

She stated that traditional games help instil discipline, physical fitness, and strong moral values among the youth while also strengthening cultural pride and identity.

Sharda Devi appealed to people from all sections of society to work collectively for the preservation and promotion of Manipur’s rich indigenous sporting heritage.

The concluding ceremony witnessed participation from athletes, cultural groups, organisers, and sports enthusiasts, reflecting growing interest in reviving and safeguarding traditional games and martial arts in the region.