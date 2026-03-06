Road march held in Manipur's Churachandpur demanding justice for slain MLA Vungzagin Valte

The Central Village Defence Force (CVDF) organised a road march in Churachandpur, Manipur on March 6, protesting the death of former BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte and other victims of the ethnic violence that erupted in the state in 2023.

Participants in the march demanded justice for innocent lives lost during the clashes between the Kuki-Zo community and the Meitei community.

Speaking to reporters, CVDF Liaison Officer Rose Ngaihte said the protest was organised in a peaceful and democratic manner to highlight the killings that have taken place since the outbreak of violence on May 3, 2023. She strongly condemned the death of Valte and criticised the handling of the situation by both the state and central governments.

Ngaihte said the road march was intended to send a message to the authorities to take action and ensure justice for the victims. She added that people’s voices should be heard and warned that frustration could grow if the concerns of the affected communities continue to be ignored.

Valte, who represented the Thanlon constituency, had been severely assaulted by a mob during the ethnic violence in May 2023. He sustained critical injuries during the attack and passed away on February 20 this year after battling complications related to those injuries.

According to reports, the violence erupted after clashes during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) protesting the demand for inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category.

Meanwhile, Narendra Modi expressed grief over Valte’s death, describing him as a dedicated leader who worked for the welfare and progress of society. The Prime Minister said Valte was committed to public service and extended his condolences to the bereaved family.