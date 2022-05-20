The continuous rain over the past several days has flooded various government offices and institutions, particularly in Manipur's Imphal East region. If the state's high rainfall continues, the roadways are on the verge of disappearing beneath the water, with drains along main roads and rivers overflowing. In the Porompat neighbourhood, playgrounds have been inundated, and some residences have begun to flood.

Meanwhile, locals say the bank of the Nambul river has been breached in the Samurou district on Thursday afternoon.

The Nambul river is overflowing near Shamushang Shantipur in Imphal West, according to the water resources department's flood control room. However, no complaints of river bank breaking have been filed thus far. The Nambol River is currently overflowing, according to information received at the time of filing this report.

According to the control room's daily flood report, the Imphal, Nambul, and Nambol rivers are still flowing above flood levels, but the Iril, Thoubal, and Manipur rivers have receded below alert levels by 5 p.m. Thursday.

The State Institute of Rural Development building in Imphal East district, which houses the Imphal East DC Office, has also been flooded since Wednesday afternoon.

When the Imphal Free Press went to check on the flood situation in the district, it was discovered that the DC has been shifted to the Imphal East SP office and that other subordinate staff, including SDO Sawombung and SDO Keirao Bitra, have been working from the City Convention Centre as a temporary measure since Thursday.

Since Wednesday, several blocks of the state-run Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) have been flooded, including the old quarters, the JN Institute of Dental Sciences & Hospital, the front of the Medical Superintendent's office, and the alley between the department of anatomy and the JNIMS.