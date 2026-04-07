Rocket attack in Manipur village kills two children, sparks fresh tension

Fresh violence has once again shaken Manipur after a suspected militant attack left two children dead and their mother injured in Tronglaobi village of Bishnupur district in the early hours of the day.

According to sources, suspected Kuki militants launched a projectile—believed to be a rocket—targeting a civilian residence in Moirang Tronglaobi.

The explosive struck the house directly, triggering a powerful blast that killed two young siblings on the spot and left their mother seriously injured.

The victims have been identified as a five-year-old boy and his five-month-old sister.

The explosion caused significant damage to the house and sent shockwaves across the village, with residents rushing to the scene in an attempt to rescue those trapped inside.

Locals claimed the projectile was fired from nearby hill slopes, suggesting that the launch point was located more than three kilometres away. Tronglaobi lies along the vulnerable hill-valley fringe of Bishnupur district, close to the elevated areas of Churachandpur district, a region that has witnessed repeated tensions in recent months.

Following the attack, security has been significantly tightened across the area. Additional forces have been deployed to prevent further escalation, while surveillance and search operations are underway in adjoining hill regions. Authorities are also closely monitoring other sensitive villages along the hill-valley boundary to avert any further incidents.