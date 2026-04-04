Rongmei Naga Council Manipur urges CM Yumnam Khemchand Singh to intervene in forest jurisdiction row

The Rongmei Naga Council Manipur has submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, urging his intervention in issues related to forest jurisdiction during his maiden visit to Leingangpokpi Police Outpost in Tatbung village on April 4.

In the memorandum, the council raised concerns over the extension of the Kaiphundai Reserved Forest under the Jiri Forest Division despite it being located within Tamenglong district. It also objected to the proposed extension of the Oinamlong Reserved Forest under the same division.

The RNCM termed the move a matter of serious concern, stating that it could violate the rights of indigenous hill communities over land and resources, as protected under Article 371(c) of the Constitution.

The council urged the state government to consult all stakeholders and reconsider the decision, demanding that both forest areas be brought under the Tamenglong Forest Division.

Highlighting the sensitivity of the issue, the organisation said that such decisions, if taken without public consultation, could lead to misunderstandings among communities and disturb inter-community harmony.

The RNCM appealed to the Chief Minister to take necessary steps in the larger interest of the people and ensure peaceful coexistence based on mutual trust and respect.